Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.43 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.78.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,167,000 after buying an additional 146,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,083,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

