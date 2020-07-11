Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Hits $42.09 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $57,315.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00745391 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004236 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,365.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

