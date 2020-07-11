CaixaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,726.84 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market cap of $174,726.84 and approximately $221.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.01979068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00190470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116860 BTC.

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

