CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $655,575.27 and approximately $15.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

