Cardano Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $397.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007419 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.01878659 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Exmo, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Upbit, Cryptohub, Bitbns, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

