CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce sales of $35.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the lowest is $34.20 million. CareDx reported sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $154.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.49 million, with estimates ranging from $199.34 million to $206.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,723 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 514,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,376,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.07.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

