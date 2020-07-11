Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million.

CASA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 223,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,959. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

