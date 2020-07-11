Castle Trading Up 1.5% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Castle has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market cap of $17,046.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00787497 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012933 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00170821 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,459,620 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

