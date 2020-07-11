Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.79.

NYSE CAT opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

