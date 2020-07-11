ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $543,091.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,217.49 or 0.99901492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00131949 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006975 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, BigONE, Binance, Coinnest, HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

