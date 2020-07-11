Citigroup Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $22.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.09.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,077,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 116,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,502,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 568,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

