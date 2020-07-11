Citigroup Raises J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $137.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $99.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.35.

JBHT stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $127.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

