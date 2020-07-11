Citigroup Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

