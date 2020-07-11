ClearPoll Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,709.64 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $29,709.64 and approximately $443.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.66 or 0.05101197 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017862 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033028 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is clearpoll.com . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

