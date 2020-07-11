CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $320,766.10

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, Kyber Network and Cobinhood. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $320,766.10 and $588,758.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,293,850 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

