CoinUs Achieves Market Cap of $185,001.66 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $185,001.66 and $379.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

