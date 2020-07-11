Comparing SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) & Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 76.92% 18.69% 18.69% Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29%

0.8% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Permian Trust and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 838.97%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 1.01 $17.29 million N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.13 -$468.95 million $0.45 1.42

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chaparral Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Chaparral Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

