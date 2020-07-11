Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Tops $5.11 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $5.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.31 or 0.05109764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033030 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,285,049,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.