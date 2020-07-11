CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTK shares. Citigroup raised CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,919. CooTek has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 104.77% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CooTek will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.