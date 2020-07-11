Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $199.87 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010994 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Bibox. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $199.87 million and $6.54 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 197,819,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,223,677 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, DDEX, AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, YoBit, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

