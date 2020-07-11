DAOstack Market Cap Achieves $6.99 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $20,570.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

