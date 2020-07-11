Dash Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Dash has a total market cap of $697.48 million and approximately $210.65 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $72.69 or 0.00787966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Coinroom, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012838 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00169612 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,594,978 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

