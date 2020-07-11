Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,926.79

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Cobinhood and Exmo. Datawallet has a total market cap of $343,926.79 and $11,335.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.01980735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116938 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

