Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post $264.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $276.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.04. 260,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

