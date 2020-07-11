Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

DGEAF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

