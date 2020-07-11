Digital Gold (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $744,149.97

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $54.96 or 0.00594427 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $744,149.97 and $2.38 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,541 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

