DigitalNote (XDN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,938.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $11,938.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00744466 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,368.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,069,203,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,300,117 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

