Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.01978128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00189713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116873 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,450,524 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.