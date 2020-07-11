EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $224.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $977.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $961.20 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,634. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 91,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.