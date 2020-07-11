EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.60 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $224.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $977.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $961.20 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,634. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 91,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.