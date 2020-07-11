Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 733 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,392. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

