EOS (EOS) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00028391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DragonEX, GOPAX and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $938.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,945,966 coins and its circulating supply is 934,245,955 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Koinex, Huobi, Cryptomate, Upbit, Coindeal, Coinrail, Tidex, Kraken, Kuna, Mercatox, DigiFinex, BitFlip, C2CX, Zebpay, Liqui, Neraex, BigONE, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDAX, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Coinone, QBTC, Bit-Z, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Tidebit, BCEX, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Coinbe, IDCM, OEX, LBank, Binance, RightBTC, Hotbit, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Bibox, CoinBene, EXX, Ovis, Gate.io, BitMart, Cryptopia, DOBI trade, Exmo, Poloniex, Exrates, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, ABCC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, OKEx, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.