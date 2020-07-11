Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1,194.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.01977232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00189654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00117242 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX.

