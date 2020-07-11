Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $476.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $488.07 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $691.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.