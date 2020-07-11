EverGreenCoin (EGC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $309,328.81 and $5.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00787622 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.01947640 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00170652 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006998 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,327,237 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

