Exane Derivatives Sells 1,445 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.31. 1,235,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.64 and a 200 day moving average of $358.53. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $463.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.