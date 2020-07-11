ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,353.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $286,236.06 and $1,353.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

