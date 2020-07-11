Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Exfo stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exfo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

