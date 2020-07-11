Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.88 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Hotbit, Bitrabbit and Dcoin. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $5.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.51 or 0.05111109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033049 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,738,627 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitMax, KuCoin, Hotbit, Dcoin, BiKi, Binance, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, MXC, Coinall, WazirX, IDEX, Korbit, BitAsset and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

