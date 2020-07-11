FLIP Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $326,625.79 and approximately $284.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

