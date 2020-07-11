FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $362,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 7,858,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

