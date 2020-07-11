Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $216.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.59 million. Franco Nevada reported sales of $170.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year sales of $927.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $972.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. 542,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,615. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 148.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

