GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $50.98. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $58,190.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00481689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003075 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

