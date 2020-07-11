Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.18.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average of $230.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,874,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

