Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

