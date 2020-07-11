Gradient Investments LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. 4,075,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,411. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

