Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 386.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 84,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.7% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 91,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.99.

JPM stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. 1,040,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

