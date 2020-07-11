Graft Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Graft has a market capitalization of $163,721.14 and $275.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00745312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004236 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,332.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

