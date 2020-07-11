GreenMed (GRMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.51 or 0.05064866 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033018 BTC.

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

