Grimm Market Capitalization Hits $76,016.95 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market cap of $76,016.95 and approximately $1,878.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003551 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 48,976,100 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.