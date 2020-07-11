Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $6.69 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $197.23 million and $6.69 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.01980735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,742,720 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

